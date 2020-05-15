Aberdeen restaurants provide meals for UM Upper Chesapeake Health staff during Health Care Heroes Week

Staff members at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health are receiving meals donated by the community during Health Care Heroes Week. Here are the details provided:

(Photo courtesy of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health)

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Thanks Aberdeen Restaurants for Support

Several Aberdeen restaurants are providing meals for the medical staff during Health Care Heroes Week

During Health Care Heroes Week (May 10-16) University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health is receiving several meal deliveries for its medical staff courtesy of the City of Aberdeen, its Department of Planning and Community Development and their community partners.

Burger King, Mamie’s Cafe, Café Michelle and Frank’s Pizza are delivering meals to both University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital to thank and recognize the health care providers at each hospital.

“We are so appreciative of the support our team members are receiving from the City of Aberdeen, the city’s Department of Planning and Community Development and their community partners,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “Our medical team is working hard to provide exceptional care for every patient, every day. Receiving delicious meals, donated by the community, shows our team how highly regarded they are. We appreciate the recognition of their work as health care heroes.”

