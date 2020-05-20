Amoss Mill Road Bridge near Norrisville reopens

The Amoss Mill Road Bridge over Island Branch between MD Route 136 and Amos Road near Norrisville is now open following a repair project. Here are the details provided:

Amoss Mill Road Bridge after repairs.

(Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Amoss Mill Road Bridge Near Norrisville Reopened After Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (May 19, 2020) – Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened Amoss Mill Road Bridge following repairs to a triple cell culvert. The bridge over Island Branch is between MD Route 136 (Harkins Road) and Amos Road near Norrisville.

This project was completed in two phases. In October of 2019, phase one repairs were completed consisting of the placement of rip rap within the stream channel to stabilize the culvert outfall. This final phase consisted of repairs to the stacked stone headwall that had been undermined and was failing.

Harford County appreciates the public’s patience during the road closures necessary to complete the Amoss Mill Road Bridge project. Questions may be directed to Matt Miller, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3509 extension 1392.