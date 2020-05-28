Hailey Forrester wins Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties’ Youth of the Year award

Hailey Forrester received the Youth of the Year award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties. (Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties)

Hailey Forrester, a 16-year-old sophomore at Harford Technical High School won the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties’ Youth of the Year award. Here are the details provided:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Announce 2020 Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties proudly announces the winner of the Youth of the Year award; Hailey Forrester of the Aberdeen Club. The award was presented at the nonprofit’s first-ever Virtual Youth Celebration Dinner, honoring Harford and Cecil Counties youth. The virtual event brought in over 1,500 online viewers.

Forrester, a 16-year-old sophomore at Harford Technical High School gave a moving speech at the Virtual Youth Celebration Dinner and discussed the safe, welcoming, and second home she found at the Clubs. Forrester has been an active Aberdeen Club member for 8 years and recently became a junior staff member. During her time at the Club, Forrester has been a two-time recipient of the Hank Aaron Chasing a Dream Scholarship, Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp participant, and President of the Aberdeen Keystone Club. Forrester strives to be a community leader and make an impact. ​“The Club means so much to me and has helped me find so many new talents that I can now express with others. Without the Club, I don’t know where I would be at today. I would most likely be that shy girl and not known for helping the community,” Forrester said.

As the 2020 Youth of the Year winner, Forrester was awarded a $2,000 education scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Endowment Scholarship Fund. The other finalists were Hayley White, a senior at Havre de Grace High School; Kevin Little, a sophomore at Perryville High School; Heath Hutchinson, a sophomore at Edgewood High School; and Tagia McGraw, a senior at Bel Air High School. All the runners up received $1,000 education scholarships thanks to supporters such as the Coach Q Foundation.

“I continue to be humbled by Hailey’s generosity and compassion for service to her community. We are proud of all of this year’s candidates and know that they will all strive for greatness in all that they do,” said Derek DeWitt, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

Edgewood Boys & Girls Club alumnus and 2005 Youth of the Year, Kerri Lambert, child and adolescent mental health therapist at Chesapeake Healthcare, delivered a heartfelt keynote speech to Club kids and community members. As she reflected on growing up in Boys & Girls Clubs and the role it played in her life, she credited the Clubs as her ‘safe haven’. “I carried boulders of stressors in my backpack that I was able to unload when I was at the Club. These boulders were chiseled away and replaced with positive experiences to counteract the adverse child experiences that I had,” Lambert emphasized. The speech closed with Lambert encouraging each Youth of the Year candidate to think about their experience and how they can pay it forward to the next generation.

Additional Youth Celebration Dinner sponsors included Water’s Edge Event Center, Harford Mutual Insurance, APGFCU, BRAVURA, Purnell Body Shop, SURVICE Engineering, Weyrich Cronin & Sorra, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Jones Junction, Harford County Government, Beacon Staffing, It’s PayDay, BSC America, Miles & Stockbridge, Tony & Lesyle Staub, A Step 2 Success, DXI Construction, Thompson Toyota, Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, Island Spice Grille & Lounge, American Design and Build, Planet Fitness, Ellin and Tucker, Harford County Association of Realtors, Dave Dixon, and Eddie Simon.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties

For more than 30 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties (​bgcharfordceil.org​) has operated by its mission to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Serving more than 7,500 youth annually, the Clubs unlock the potential for children to become thriving members of their community by providing them with the opportunity to achieve more. Known as a place to become, the Clubs make a difference by providing services in five core areas: Character & Leadership; Health & Life Skills; Education & Career Development; the Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties on​ ​Facebook​ and​ ​Twitter​.