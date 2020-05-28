Harford County expands free public Wi-Fi at five county parking lots

Harford County has installed external Wi-Fi access points at five county buildings to make it easier for residents to access free internet from outside the buildings while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details provided:

Harford Expands Free Public Wi-Fi to Five County Parking Lots

BEL AIR, Md., (May 26, 2020) – Harford County residents can get free Internet access from the parking lots at five county buildings where public Wi-Fi has been expanded. County government expanded the service in response to the statewide shutdown of businesses, schools and other public facilities due to COVID-19.

Although county buildings remain generally closed to the public, the Harford County Office of Information & Communication Technology installed external Wi-Fi access points at the Agricultural Center in Street, Churchville Recreational Center’s Level Building, Fallston Activity Center, McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air, and the Havre de Grace Senior Center. Passwords are not required, but users must agree to standard terms before proceeding to the Internet. Signals will be strongest closer to the buildings.

“For our residents who need or want Internet connectivity during this crisis, we expanded the free public Wi-Fi normally accessible inside these buildings to the parking lots outside,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We understand this is not the only solution, and our work continues with the private sector on rural broadband, but we wanted to bring some help fairly quickly and make it available to everyone.”

Free public Wi-Fi is also available in the parking lots at all 11 branches of Harford County Public Library and the library administration building in Belcamp.