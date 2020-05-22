Harford County Public Library to open drive through and pick up by appointment services June 8

Harford County Public Library will loan out books and materials from its branches again starting June 8 either by pick up by appointment or drive through where available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. But if you haven’t finished reading the books you borrowed before the COVID-19 shut down began, you still have time. Due date for materials currently out has been extended to Sept. 1 with all fines and fees waived. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Reopens With Modified Services

Belcamp, Md., May 22, 2020 — Harford County Public Library plans to begin drive through window service along with front door pickup service on June 8.

Library customers will be able to request materials online or by phone and pick them up–by appointment– at the drive through (or front door, if there is not a drive through) at the library of their choice. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The modified services are being provided in accordance with the governor’s directives for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Allowing our customers to have access to materials in our libraries is priority one,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “However, we need to make sure everyone is kept safe, from our customers picking up materials and our library staff members. Social distancing will continue. I look forward to the day when we can welcome our customers back into our buildings. We are not there yet, and the library buildings will remain closed to our customers.”

The due date for materials currently out has been extended to September 1. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.

Library customers are encouraged to visit the website, HCPLonline.org, for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages.

Harford County Public Library’s listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about COVID-19 is updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

