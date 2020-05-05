Harford Mutual’s Geneau Thames, Esq. makes Maryland’s Top 100 Women list

Geneau Thames, Esq., Assistant Vice President, General Counsel, & Secretary for Harford Mutual Insurance has been recognized for her professional leadership and community service. Here are the details provided:

Harford Mutual’s Geneau Thames, Esquire named to Maryland’s Top 100 Women

Geneau Thames, Esq.

Bel Air, MD – Harford Mutual Insurance Assistant Vice President, General Counsel, & Secretary Geneau Thames, Esq. has been named to the 2020 Maryland’s Top 100 Women list. The Top 100 Women are chosen by past honorees for their professional leadership and community service.

As Assistant Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for Harford Mutual Insurance Company, Thames directs all legal matters as it relates to the objectives of the Company and provides advice and legal counsel to the CEO and management. Thames also serves as a mentor to women within the company, advising, “As women, we oftentimes harbor guilt for working outside of the home. I think the best way to balance work/home life is to make both a priority and when the time comes for either work or home to interfere with the other, stop feeling guilty and embrace whatever situation you are in at that moment until it re-balances itself.”

In 2019, Thames was appointed to the State Ethics Commission by Governor Larry Hogan. Thames currently serves as one of five commission members, meeting approximately six times per year to discuss policy and enforcement matters.

Thames is a dedicated volunteer, serving on the board of There Goes My Hero, a Baltimore-based organization providing support to blood cancer patients and their families through meals, transportation, and other resources, as well as the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

With regard to her achievements, Thames credits her family, stating, “I was born to very humble beginnings. Neither one of my parents graduated from high school but they taught me that hard work is rewarded. To be promoted to the executive level of a company like Harford Mutual, it is great to see their hard work and investment in my future realized.”

Geneau Thames will be honored, along with 99 other influential Maryland women, on Monday, July 27 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.