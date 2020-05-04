Harford Reads One Book program features “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle”

Author Leslie Connor’s coming-of-age story “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle” is the featured book for the Harford County Education Foundation’s third “Harford Reads One Book” program, which begins May 4. Here are the details provided:



Harford County Education Foundation Launches Third Harford Reads One Book



(Photo courtesy of Renee Stratton)

Charlotte Stratton, a 4th grade student at Havre de Grace Elementary School, is ready to participate in the third Harford Reads One Book program.

BEL AIR, MD, April 28, 2020 – Harford County Education Foundation kicks off its third Harford Reads One Book program on Monday, May 4, 2020, to support learning during school closures, with the book “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle,” written by Leslie Connor. The book is a coming of age story that follows Mason Buttle, a 12-year-old boy with learning disabilities who is grieving the recent loss of his best friend, Benny.

The second Harford Reads One Book, a district-wide read-aloud program, began two weeks after the shuttering of Harford County Public Schools, due to COVID-19, with the reading of “Bob” written by Wendy Mass & Rebecca Stead. Harford County Education Foundation shipped over 150 copies of the book directly to families participating in the program.

Harford County Education Foundation hosted its first Harford Reads One Book in the Summer of 2019. Children enjoyed watching videos of readers, participating in discussions, and engaging in the many story themed activities posted on the Harford Reads One Book Facebook page. Many families look forward to this opportunity to share in reading with their children.

“Harford Reads One Book is important to our family because it gives us a reason to pause and read together,” states Renee Stratton, a parent at Havre de Grace Elementary School. “The program opens us up to discussion, and that leads to fun! Anytime our children see us engaging in learning together is a win!”

Harford Reads One Book encourages reading together at home, creating a shared learning experience, and helps children develop a lifelong love of reading.

“Reading aloud at home provides a valuable learning experience as children grow to be effective readers,” said Debora Gavin Merlock, President of Harford County Education Foundation. “The Education Foundation aims to remove barriers to book access and build a community of readers where families gain through the many benefits.

Parents and guardians can register their child for Harford Reads One Book at www.fb.com/harfordreads. Detailed participation information about the program is posted on the Harford Reads One Book Facebook page. A limited number of free books will be available as needed or families can purchase a copy from their favorite bookseller. Guided discussion questions and activities are presented on the Facebook page to encourage readers in comprehension and more profound thinking skills.

Harford County Education Foundation is providing Harford Reads One Book with the generous support of Harford County Public Library. Learn more at www.harfordeducation.org/empowereverychild.