Klein’s ShopRite donates 10,000 N-95 masks to hospital staff on front lines of pandemic

Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland recently donated 10,000 N-95 face masks to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System. Here are the details provided:

Klein’s ShopRites Donate 10,000 N-95 Masks to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System

David Klein, Sarah B. Klein and Marshall Klein of Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland prepare to deliver N-95 masks to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System.(Photo courtesy of BML Public Relations)



Harford County, MD (May 21, 2020) – Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, a family-owned business that operates nine ShopRite stores in Maryland, has donated 10,000 N-95 face masks to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System to help meet the extraordinary increase in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. These masks will go directly to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to help in their fight on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We are thankful to our amazing ShopRite associates and all the frontline essential workers during this crisis. To show our gratitude and commitment to Harford County, our family has donated 10,000 N-95 face masks to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System,” said Marshall Klein, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland. “Our ShopRite stores always look to give back to the communities we serve, and now more than ever we need to support the local healthcare providers who are on the frontlines of this pandemic and supporting us all.”

