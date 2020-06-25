The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Series returns June 26 with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of sitting in the grass in front of the Shamrock Park amphitheater, this year the movies will be shown drive-in style in the parking lot at 121 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 per car and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movies-downtown-bel-air-tickets-107778580636. The featured movie is “Sing.” The event starts at 8:15 p.m. when participants are encouraged to park their cars and shop or dine in downtown Bel Air. Mask wearing is encouraged when visitors are outside of their cars. The movie starts at 9 p.m. Upcoming movies include: “ET” on July 10, “Inside Out” on July 24, “Back to the Future” on Aug. 7 and “Onward” on Aug. 21. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/drive-in-movie-series/