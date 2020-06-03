Carolyn K. Lambdin appointed president of Morris A. Mechanic Foundation

Carolyn K. Lambdin of Bel Air has been named president of the Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc. Here are the details provided:

Carolyn K. Lambdin of Bel Air has been appointed president of the Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc. She has been a board officer of the foundation for the past six years.

The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc. provides grants to nonprofit organizations that enrich community life in Maryland.

“I am so honored to have been selected to lead the Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc.,” Lambdin said. “I knew Mrs. Mechanic, and we often talked about her philosophy toward a variety of human service nonprofits including children and youth, art and culture, health and education. My goal is to continue furthering the strong vision of Mrs. Mechanic and her husband.”

Lambdin worked for Harford County Government for 22 years. During that time she served in several roles including project director for the Police Research Office in addition to working in the Department of Community Services and in the Department of Administration.

An active community volunteer, Lambdin is president of the board of the Harford County Public Library Foundation. She is also a member of the board of directors of the Friends of the Bel Air Library, The John Carroll School’s Lighting the Way Campaign and the Harford County Public School’s Citizen Review Committee, Gifted and Talented Program.

She has also been president of the Harford Council of Community Services, a mentor with the Kid’s C.A.N. Mentoring Program and a 2017 Harford County Champion for Children & Youth.

Lambdin has served on the board of trustees for the Maryland Center for the Arts and on the Maryland Center for the Arts Advisory Council, Dancing for the Arts Gala Committee, New Visions for Women Planning Committee, St. Margaret’s Home School Board, The John Carroll School’s Booster Club and The Special Commission on Education Funding, Efficiency and Accountability.

Lambdin, a Baltimore native, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She is also a graduate of The John Carroll School.