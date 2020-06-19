Forest Hill Lanes bowling alley to reopen at 5 p.m. June 19

Forest Hill Lanes bowling alley is reopening at 5 p.m. today with COVID-19 precautions in place. Here are the details provided:

Forest Hill Lanes has removed every other chair in the bowling area. Lanes, seats, balls and bowling machinery are disinfected after every use, according to General Manager Ross Miller. The state-of-the-art Bowling Center on Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill re-opens Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5 pm.

(Photos courtesy of Forest Hill Lanes)

Forest Hill, June 19, 2020: In compliance with the Phase Two easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as announced by Governor Hogan and applied to Harford County by County Executive Barry Glassman, Forest Hill Lanes on Rock Spring Road, Harford County’s state-of-the-art bowling center, re-opens for bowling on Friday, June 19, at 5 pm.

“We’re offering open bowling on that day from 5 pm, until we close at midnight,” says General Manager Ross Miller. “Open bowling will continue all weekend, plus we are offering a Friday Special from 5 pm to midnight, the return of Night Strike Saturday Night, and a Sunday Special from 10 am to 12:30 pm,” Miller adds. “All bowling this opening weekend will be via Online Reservations, which all may access at https://foresthillbowl.com.”



According to Miller, the Lanes will be operating in full compliance with social distancing and sanitizing requirements. “We are limiting the total number of bowlers and the number of lanes in use,” says Miller. “Every lane will be sanitized and disinfected, including seats, floors, bowling balls, scoring keypad, and more, between each set of bowlers.”



“Rental shoes, as per our usual practice, will be sanitized between each use,” Miller adds.



According to Miller, the Snack Bar, operated by Fisherman’s Catch Restaurant, will also be open during all bowling hours, with tables on the concourse set a minimum of 6 feet of distance between each one, and with protective screens between customers and the Snack Bar staff.



“We’re providing a fun, clean environment for families and friends, to welcome the return of our community,” states Miller. “In addition to open bowling, we are offering adult, mixed-age and mixed short-season summer bowling leagues, beginning the week of June 29,” Miller concludes.



For full information on summer hours, special offers, Leagues, Online Reservations, and more, please visit https://foresthillbowl.com.