Harford County Public Library branches now offering contactless pickup

Joppa Library staff members are ready for customers to pick up requested items through contactless pick up. (Photos Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)

Harford County Public Library branches began their modified reopening June 8, allowing customers to pick up materials by appointment at the at the drive through or front door. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Welcomes Back Customers

Belcamp, Md., June 9, 2020 — Harford County Public Library welcomed back its customers with a modified reopening on June 8.

Library customers are now able to request materials online or by phone and pick them up–by appointment– at the drive through (or front door, if there is not a drive through) at the library of their choice. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make a request or schedule a pickup appointment, visit HCPLonline.org, or call your local library during business hours.

Bel Air branch drive through

The modified services are being provided in accordance with the governor’s directives for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was so good to see our customers come back to the library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “While we are not yet able to invite customers into our buildings, our dedicated library staff can secure items and have them ready for contactless pickup. The feedback we have received on this new service has been extremely positive. The phones are ringing off the hook. Customers really like our ‘retro chic’ service model.”

The due date for materials picked up starting June 8 is three weeks. All other items checked out before then are due September 1. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.

Library customers are encouraged to visit the website, HCPLonline.org, for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages.

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.