Historic Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration starts tonight online, continues Saturday with an outdoor mask give-away and sale

The Historic Hosanna School Museum in Darlington is celebrating Juneteenth by hosting a virtual event on June 19, followed by an outdoor event at the museum employing social distancing practices on June 20.

Its first event, a discussion of the film “Just Mercy” starts at 5 p.m. today. To register, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-arts-collective-presents-just-mercy-juneteenth-celebration/ The online program continues with family oriented “edu-tainment” and an artists’ showcase from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a Zoom presentation of African American artists, writers, performers and more. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2mmwVNjKT_iOR1CIb86sqw

The celebration continues on the museum grounds June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and two free hand-crafted masks made by volunteers will be handed out to each family. Each additional mask is $10 each.

For complete details, visit http://www.hosannaschoolmuseum.org/juneteenth-festival/#1591974818438-939a09f3-bdc4

The Historic Hosanna School Museum is at 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington.