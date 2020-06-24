West Chapel Road in Aberdeen to close July 6 for five months

The Harford County government has announced that a portion of West Chapel Road in Aberdeen will close for five months starting July 6. Here are the details provided:

West Chapel Road in Aberdeen Closed to Through Traffic Starting July 6

BEL AIR, Md., (June 23, 2020) – West Chapel Road between Paradise Road and Aldino Road in Aberdeen will be closed to all through traffic for five months staring on or about Monday, July 6 to replace the bridge over Swan Creek. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the worksite between 3849 and 3853 W. Chapel Road. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions about the project may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of this and all other planned county road closures is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.