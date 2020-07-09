Erica Gross is Harford County Public Library’s new senior human resources generalist

The Harford County Public Library has announced the addition of senior human resources generalist Erica Gross to its team. Here are the details provided:

Erica Gross Joins Harford County Public Library’s Human Resources Team

Belcamp, Md., July 7, 2020 — Harford County Public Library announces the addition of Erica Gross as senior human resources generalist.

Erica Gross

(Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC.)

As senior human resources generalist, Ms. Gross will provide support for library initiatives including recruitment, onboarding, employee relations, performance management and policy interpretation.

Ms. Gross has an extensive background in human resources, in areas such as employee recruitment, retention, staff development, mediation, conflict resolution, benefits and compensation, records management, policy development and legal compliance.

Most recently Ms. Gross served as an HR specialist for DC Government. She has also worked in human resources for the Ciena Corporation, Golden Living, United States Coast Guard FSI and Emerge, Inc.

She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Ms. Gross is pursuing an MBA from Ashworth College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ashworth College and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Madison University.

“Erica Gross’ experience in all facets of human resources makes her an excellent addition to the library’s human resources team,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “She is a seasoned professional, and we are so pleased to welcome her.”

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.