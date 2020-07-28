Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna board adds two new members

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna announced its Board of Directors for 2020-2021. Here are the details provided:

BEL AIR, MD (July 27, 2020) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna announces its Board of Directors for 2020-2021 as well as the addition of two new members, Julie Munchel and Habitat homeowner Kathryn Bordone.

“I am pleased to welcome our newest members to the Board,” said Habitat Susquehanna Executive Director Karen Blandford. “In addition, we offer our deepest gratitude and thanks to our departing Board President, Bruce Miller; Vice President Rodney Kornrumpf; and, Board members Maia Callum, Holly Crouse, and Lisa Schofield. Their invaluable service and contributions to Habitat Susquehanna are immeasurable, and they will be greatly missed!”

“I see great hope for the future of Harford and Cecil Counties,” said outgoing President Miller, “in the awesome group of people assembled to lead Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna calmly through this storm, dedicated people who are donating that most precious resource – time, to do good in the world.”

The full slate of officers and Board members for the new fiscal year is as follows:

Habitat for Humanity 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Executive Committee :

President: David Crisp

Vice President: Liz Monti

Treasurer: S. Kurt Engelhaupt

Secretary: Daniel Duncan

Members :

Kathryn Bordone

Tiara Emmanuel

Mary Hines

Ted Jasinski

John Moore

Julie Munchel

Katie York