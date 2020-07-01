Harford County to offer curbside pickup for property tax payments starting July 6

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Harford County government is encouraging citizens to pay property taxes electronically or by mail but for those who need to pay in person, it is making curbside pickup available. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Government Offering Curbside Pickup for Property Tax Payments

BEL AIR, Md., (June 29, 2020) – To limit the spread of COVID-19, Harford County government is offering curbside pickup at its Bel Air office for residents who choose to pay property taxes and other fees in person. County residents, and especially senior citizens, are still strongly encouraged to pay by mail or electronically, if possible.

Timed to coincide with the annual issuance of property tax bills, the curbside service will begin on Monday, July 6, 2020. Residents are asked to park along the north side of the county administration building at 220 S. Main Street, remain in their car, and call 410-638-3450 or look for an attendant. County staff will come to them to collect checks or money order payments only; no cash will be accepted curbside.

Harford County’s Payment Center inside the building remains closed due to the pandemic. A drop box in the building vestibule and a locked drop box in the rear of the building are still available, in addition to the new curbside service.

County government has been operating throughout the COVID-19 crisis, with modifications where necessary to protect the public and county employees. More information is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2823/COVID-19-Resources.