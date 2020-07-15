Harford Streams Summer Adventure Poker Run to be held July 18

A local group dedicated to improving the health of area waterways plans to host its annual Harford Streams Poker Run July 18 with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The free event invites participants to bike or drive to a variety of locations where they will take selfies and receive a playing card at each site. Locations include Annie’s Playground, Annie’s Playground Stream Restoration, Liriodendron Lower Lot Trail, and the Gunpowder Falls State Park Sweet Air Area. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Annie’s Playground in Edgeley Grove Park and score sheets are due back to the park at 12:30 p.m. Prizes are announced at 12:45 p.m. For full details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/217687506169456/?__mref=mb