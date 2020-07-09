Liriodendron Mansion to host outdoor concert featuring Danielia Cotton July 17

Danielia Cotton will perform an outdoor concert at the Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air, MD on Friday, July 17 at 6 pm.

Music at the Mansion returns to Liriodendron July 17 with an outdoor concert featuring New York-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Danielia Cotton. Here are the details provided:

Music At The Mansion returns to the Liriodendron with an outdoor show featuring Danielia Cotton

(Bel Air, Maryland – July 7, 2020) – After a 3-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 shut-down, the non-profit historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is excited to announce the return to its popular Music at the Mansion series with an outdoor concert featuring New York-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Danielia Cotton on Friday, July 17 at 6 pm.

Danielia Cotton is the daughter of jazz vocalist, Wenonah Brooks and the niece of jazz vocalists Jeannie Brooks and Carol Brooks-Meyners. She released her first full-length album, “Small White Town,” in 2005, and has followed that up with 7 additional releases. Known for her strong songwriting, guitar playing, and a voice often compared to the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin, Danielia has opened for such performers as Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Bon Jovi.

Danielia will bring her exciting sound, which draws from a variety of rock, jazz, soul, and gospel influences, to the Liriodendron on Friday, July 17 starting at 6 pm. The concert will be held outdoors on the Liriodendron’s beautiful grounds, with plenty of room for social distancing! Visitors are asked to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs. Chairs will not be provided, so those with limited mobility are asked to contact the Liriodendron to make seating arrangements.

Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by support from Music Land.

Grounds open at 5 pm. Tickets $12 for adults. Children 12 and under admitted free. Limited seating available due to social distancing rules, so advance purchase recommended. Rain date is 7/31.

Tickets are available online and by phone. Visit https://liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 to purchase. Tickets may be available at the door if not sold out.

Rock-n-roll revivalist Josh Christina will be playing an outdoor Music at the Mansion concert on Sunday, August 23.