Portion of Phillips Mill Road in Forest Hill to close for a year starting July 15

A bridge replacement over East Branch/Winters Run will cause the closing Phillips Mill Road between Hillcroft Drive and Cosner Road in Forest Hill beginning on or about July 15 for 12 months. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Phillips Mill Road in Forest Hill to be Closed to Traffic Beginning July 15

BEL AIR, Md., (July 7, 2020) – Phillips Mill Road between Hillcroft Drive and Cosner Road in Forest Hill will be closed to all through traffic beginning on or about Wednesday, July 15 for 12 months to replace the bridge over East Branch/Winters Run. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the worksite. Drivers who use this roadway should make alternate arrangements. Questions about the project should be directed to 410-638-3217, ext. 2437. A map of this and all other planned county road closures is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.