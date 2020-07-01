Ripken Stadium to host July 4th fireworks drive-in style

While many the area’s traditional Independence Day fireworks shows have been canceled this summer due to COVID-19, a drive-in display is to be held in the parking lot at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on July 4. The show is scheduled to start at about 8:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive after 7 p.m., to park cars pointed toward the field and to remain in their cars during the show. Restrooms won’t be available and pre-show tailgating is discouraged. Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium is at 873 Long Dr, Aberdeen. For full details, visit https://www.milb.com/aberdeen/news/2020-2568×1445-fwmedia