Three business leaders named to the Community Foundation of Harford County

Joe Ayler, Gregory K. Bowser, and Carmen David Mirabile were recently elected to a local philanthropic organization. Here are the details provided:

Community Foundation of Harford County Elects Three New Board Members

Business Leaders Will Help Philanthropic Organization Help Harford Citizens

Bel Air, Maryland, July 8, 2020: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), the nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to meeting the changing needs and interests of Harford County residents and their quality of life, announces the election of Joe Ayler, Gregory K. Bowser, and Carmen David Mirabile to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2020. They join 10 current Board Members and a professional staff led by Executive Director Jennifer Farrell.



According to Jayne Z. Klein, President of the CFHC Board, “We are thrilled to have such prestigious members of the community on our board. They have demonstrated their belief in making Harford County a better place for us, and for those we love. They will certainly help CFHC meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.”

Joe Ayler

(All photos courtesy of CFHC, Inc.)

Joe Ayler, a Harford County resident for over 25 years, is the founder and owner of Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC, the 2019 Harford County Chamber of Commerce Harford Award winner. Joe brings skills in marketing, public relations, financial management, organizational management, and real estate development, sales and management. Joe is a current Board Member of Harford Family House and of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, and he also sits on the Board of Directors of the Better Business Bureau’s Greater Maryland Foundation.



Gregory K. Bowser

Gregory K. Bowser is President of Safe Harbor Retirement Planners, of Abingdon, Maryland. A former US Army aviator, he has been a fee-based financial planner for over three decades, helping families in the community prepare and invest for retirement, and helping families and retirees through uncertain times, to achieve a comfortable retirement. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association, former President of the Route 40 Business Association, and a Board Member of Extreme Family Outreach, which conducts Community Impact Programs in under-served areas.



Carmen David Mirabile

Carmen David Mirabile is Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, for Freedom Federal Credit Union in Bel Air. A Harford County resident for over 20 years, he brings to CFHC significant experience in progressive marketing and management in the financial services, retail, and healthcare industries. He is a Board Member of the Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore and the Humane Society of Harford County.



The new Board members are united in their belief in the mission of the CFHC. According to Mirabile, “Harford County is a community I believe in, and I want to take a more active role in its growth and prosperity. I believe in the Community Foundation of Harford County’s mission of promoting, increasing, and managing philanthropy to meet the needs of Harford County. It is an honor to be selected to serve on the Board and help support the realization of its growth strategy.”

The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) is a 501(c)(3) publicly-supported non-profit philanthropic organization. All donations, gifts and pledges to CFHC are tax-deductible, and all donations made to the CFHC stay local. A full list of all funds and initiatives taken by the CFHC are available at its web site: cfharfordcounty.org.