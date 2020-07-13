Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards more than $44,000 in grants this year

Rosemary King Johnston, chair of the Grant Committee of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County, and Kim Malat, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle, display a check for $44,220, the amount awarded in grants in 2020 by the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County to nonprofits that support women, families and children in Harford County. Since its founding 10 years, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants. (Photo Courtesy of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County)



Community philanthropy group dedicated to addressing the needs of women and families announced it has donated more than $44,000 to local nonprofits this year. Here are the details provided:

In 10th Year, Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County Awards More Than $44,000 in Grants in 2020

Nearly $400,000 has been donated to nonprofits serving women, families and children in 10 years

Bel Air, Md., July 13, 2020 — The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 12 grants in 2020, totaling $44,220. Over the past 10 years, the Women’s Giving Circle has donated $397,331.76 in grants to 52 nonprofits that serve women, families and children in Harford County.

“Now more than ever, Harford County nonprofits need our help,” said Kim Malat, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County. “The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County was founded 10 years ago to help nonprofits that serve women, families and children, and we have worked diligently to make sure our 10th anniversary grants are awarded on schedule.”

Grants of $5,000 were awarded to CASA of Harford County for family and children support; Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna for empowering women through shelter; Harford Community Action Agency for rapid re-housing and home-sweet-home kits; Harford Family House for a playground; and Pathfinders for Autism for autism resources.

Grant of $4,000 were provided to EPICENTER at Edgewood for empowering Edgewood women through case management and to Mason-Dixon Community Services for summer nutrition backpacks.

A grant of $3,500 was awarded to LASOS for its Embrace Program; $3,350 to SARC for its 28-bed shelter; $2,370 to Found in Faith Ministries for its Sweet Dreams: Fresh Start Furniture Program; $1,000 to The Highlands School for its playground map project; and $1,000 to Young Life for its Capernaum project.

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families. More information may be found at www.wgchco.wildapricot.org.