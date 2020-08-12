Bailey Road in Forest Hill to be closed three months for bridge repair starting Aug. 17

The Harford County government has announced that a portion of Bailey Road in Forest Hill will close for approximately three months starting Aug. 17. Here are the details provided:

Bailey Road in Forest Hill to be Closed to Through Traffic Beginning August 17

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 11, 2020) – Bailey Road between Sharon Acres Road and West Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill will be closed to all through traffic for approximately three months, weather permitting, beginning on our about Monday, August 17 to rehabilitate the bridge over Stirrup Run.

Please follow the detour or make other arrangements if you travel this roadway. Residents who live in the 2400 to 2600 blocks of Bailey Road will have access to their homes from West Jarrettsville Road and residents in the 2600 block of Bailey Road will be able to access their homes from Sharon Acres Road.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted to use the bridge.

Questions about this project may be directed to 410-638-3217, ext. 2455.

For an online map of this and other planned county road closures, visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.