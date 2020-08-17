College student interns gained experience at Harford Mutual this summer working remotely

Marketing intern David Fuchsluger and IT intern Arianna Gallamoza, both Towson University students, interned remotely with Harford Mutual Insurance this summer. (Photo courtesy of Harford Mutual Insurance.)

Harford Mutual Insurance sent along this news about the five college students who worked remotely for the company this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details provided:

Harford Mutual Offers Virtual Internship Opportunities

Bel Air, MD – Harford Mutual Insurance welcomed five interns during the summer of 2020. From Towson University, David Fuchsluger joined the marketing department, and Druv Narain and Arianna Gallamoza both worked with the information technology department. Megan King, who studies at the University of South Carolina, joined the underwriting department, and Brandon Ries joined the compliance department as an actuarial intern from West Virginia University.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harford Mutual leadership remained steadfast that these opportunities for students remain available. Out of an abundance of caution and with the implementation of collaborative technology, all 2020 interns worked remotely for the duration of their internships. “I feel like this virtual environment and virtual work atmosphere have led to new, innovative ideas and techniques,” said David Fuchsluger. Megan King, who completed a prior internship with Harford Mutual in the summer of 2019, shared, “I enjoyed still being able to work with a group of people.”

The internship season began in early June and will conclude in mid-August. During the eight-week program, students collaborated with their respective teams, met with Harford Mutual officers, and presented summaries of their experiences to President and CEO Steve Linkous. “Getting to have bi-weekly meetings with Karen was beneficial,” Brandon Ries reflected, adding that the Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer Karen Mashinski imparted her wisdom and experience regularly. Druv Narain echoed the significance of working with upper level management stating, “You get to work with the VP’s, the President, and get to see the entire process of whatever you’re working with. You get to work with all sorts of experienced people. It was a great experience.”