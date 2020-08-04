Harford County Education Foundation seeks donations for its Stuff the Bus Campaign

Harford County Education Foundation is seeking donations of school supplies through charity registries at Target and Amazon or by donating money to the foundation itself. Here are the details provided:



Volunteers are essential to helping Harford County Education Foundation package school supplies to support student learning. (L-R) Heather Harris, Drayer Physical Therapy – Aberdeen; Tim Tarvin, Bravura Information Technology Systems; and Rosemary King Johnston – Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County.

(Photo courtesy of the Harford County Education Foundation)

Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus Campaign is Underway

Collection for school supplies is organized by Harford County Education Foundation and will provide financially challenged Harford County students with critical learning materials

Bel Air, MD [August 3, 2020] — Back to school may look a little different this year for students due to health and safety issues surrounding COVID-19. Whether students are home learning or at a learning center, many of our high needs students are at risk of starting the school year without the critical tools for learning. During this unprecedented time, your support for our children is needed more than ever. There are many ways you can help!

Donate school supplies through Harford County Education Foundation’s charity registries at Target and Amazon. Or make a monetary donation and the Education Foundation will maximize the number of students provided with critical school supplies through bulk purchasing. The charity registries and online donation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/harfordtoolsforschools.

Donations of school supplies can also be dropped off at the Harford County Education Foundation’s Tools for Schools resource center at 260 Gateway Dr., Suite 21A in Bel Air and the Aberdeen IronBirds, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

To provide ample space for social distancing and sanitization, the Aberdeen IronBirds, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium has generously provided space for the packaging and distribution of school supplies.

If your business or community group would like to help us collect school supplies, contact Terry Troy at connect@harfordeducation.org and we will provide the posters and materials you need for a successful school supply drive.

School supplies needed includes:

Pencils (regular and colored), Pens, Markers (washable and dry erase)

Crayons, Highlighters, Index cards

Blunt edge scissors, Protractors, Compasses, Erasers

Glue sticks and white glue bottles

Loose leaf paper, Index cards, Composition notebooks, Graphing paper

Two-pocket folders, 1 1/2″ and 3” binders, Binder dividers

Zippered pencil pouches, Plastic pencil cases

Backpacks

Plastic zip storage bags (quart and gallon size)

Tissues, Hand sanitizer

For more information about Harford County Education Foundation, visit www.harfordeducation.org.