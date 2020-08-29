Harford Mutual honors its employees virtually this year

Harford Mutual Insurance celebrated its annual awards ceremony virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details provided:

Harford Mutual recognizes employees and officers with a Virtual Service Awards ceremony

Bel Air, MD – Harford Mutual Insurance recognized 28 employees and officers celebrating 485 combined years of service. Among the honorees with milestone anniversaries were President and CEO Steve Linkous, 35 years, Vice President of Operations Frank Kellner, 30 years, and Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer Karen Mashinski, and Assistant Vice President, Legal Counsel, and Secretary Geneau Thames, Esquire, each celebrating five years. Michele Crisco, an Operations Coordinator in Claims, celebrated 40 years with the company!

The annual event, which honors employees reaching service milestones within the calendar year, was held virtually for the first time to ensure the safety of all in attendance. President and CEO Steve Linkous addressed the change. “It’s really been interesting to see how we have adapted. What’s even more impressive is how well we have done it! Being able to keep the company going and stay engaged as a team really has been phenomenal.”