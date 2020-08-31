Sections of Ma & Pa Trail in Forest Hill to close for bridge repair

The section of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail from the Blake’s Venture trailhead to Mardic Drive is to close from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18 and the section from Mardic Drive to the Route 23 underpass is to close Sept. 21 to Sept. 28. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Sections of Ma & Pa Trail in Forest Hill to be Closed in September for Bridge Redecking

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 31, 2020) – Two sections of the Ma & Pa Trail in Forest Hill will be closed at separate times in September for the decks of the walking bridges to be replaced and for routine maintenance on the bridges’ structures.

The section of the trail from the Blake’s Venture trailhead to Mardic Drive, about four-tenths of a mile, is expected to be closed from Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 18. The approximate half-mile section from Mardic Drive to the Route 23 underpass is scheduled to be closed from Monday, September 21 through Monday, September 28.

Because of the nature of the work being done on the walking bridges, no one will be allowed on the respective parts of the trail until it is complete.

This is the first time the decking on the three pedestrian bridges is being replaced since the trail opened in 2001. Normal wear and tear from 19 years of people walking on the bridge decks necessitates their replacement.