The Liriodendron Foundation announces its fall Music at the Mansion line-up

Rock-n-roll Revivalist Josh Christina will perform a sold-out show at the Liriodendron Mansion on August 23.

(Bel Air, Maryland – August 17, 2020) – The non-profit Liriodendron Foundation is excited to announce its fall Music at the Mansion line-up featuring in-person and online concerts. The popular Sunday evening concert series was forced to go on hiatus due to the COVID-19 shut-down. However, The Liriodendron Foundation has reconfigured its schedule to present two in-person and three online shows this fall.

Kicking off the series are two outdoor shows on the grounds of the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air, MD, featuring Rock-n-Roll Revivalist Josh Christina on August 23, and the Modern Honky-Tonk sounds of Arty Hill and the Long Gone Daddys on September 13. While the Josh Christina concert is sold out, there are still tickets available for Arty Hill. Due to social distancing rules, seating is limited. The outdoor shows will feature refreshments for sale from Cowboy Eats food truck and Independent Brewing Company.

In addition to the live shows, the Liriodendron will be hosting several free virtual Sunday evening concerts – initially scheduled as ticketed, in-person shows, but moved online due to COVID-19. Featured acts include Nashville-based Americana duo Swearingen & Kelli on September 27, veteran Singer-Songwriter Tret Fure on October 11, and Songwriter and Storyteller Reggie Harris on October 25. All virtual concerts will begin at 7 pm and will be streamed on Facebook and Zoom.

Additional online concerts may be scheduled for later in the year and in 2021.

Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by Music Land. Additional support for livestream concerts is provided by The Dresher Foundation.

Information and tickets for the September 13 show, and details on livestream links can be found at https://liriodendron.com

The Liriodendron Foundation is a non-profit organization which manages the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air, MD. The Liriodendron Mansion was built as a summer home for Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly – one of the founding physicians of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital. Now acting as a cultural center, gallery, and events venue, the Liriodendron Mansion is open for free tours each Wednesday from 1 to 7 pm and the second Sunday of each month from 11 am to 3 pm.