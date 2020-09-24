Author Lisa See to discuss her One Maryland One Book “The Island of Sea Women” at Harford County Public Library virtual event Oct. 7

Lisa See, author of “The Island of Sea Women,” is to speak at the virtual 2020 One Maryland One Book event hosted by the Harford County Public Library at 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts One Maryland One Book Virtual Author Visit October 7

New York Times best-selling author Lisa See will discuss her book, ‘The Island of Sea Women’

Belcamp, Md., September 22, 2020 — Harford County Public Library will host New York Times best-selling author Lisa See, the 2020 One Maryland One Book author of “The Island of Sea Women,” during a virtual event October 7 at 2 p.m. The event, organized by Maryland Humanities, is one of six virtual stops for the author in Maryland.

The October 7 One Maryland One Book event is free of charge, and advanced registration is required at bit.ly/2F6cUuy. After registering, participants will receive an event link and will be entered in a drawing for teas and snacks from Jeju Island.

During the virtual event, See will discuss her book about the complex, decades-long friendship between two women who are members of an all-female diving collective on the Korean island of Jeju. The book follows their journey from the Japanese occupation in the 1930s through the 21st century. Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library CEO, will be in conversation with the author, and there will be a Q&A session after the discussion.

Call your favorite Harford County Public Library branch to get details on how you can receive a free copy of “The Island Sea of Women” (while supplies last). The book is also available in a variety of formats (printed book, eBook, eAudiobook and CD audiobook) and may be requested at http://HCPLonline.org.

“We are so honored to be selected as a stop on the Maryland Humanities One Maryland One Book virtual author tour again this fall,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Lisa See virtually to Harford County as she is such a popular author with our customers, and her book is a wonderful read. We hope you can join us for the opportunity to hear directly from her about ‘The Island of Sea Women.'”



In addition, Harford County Public Library will offer several virtual book discussions about this year’s One Maryland One Book via Zoom. They will be held October 14 from 11 a.m. to noon; October 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. and November 9 from 11 a.m. to noon. The virtual discussions may be accessed by phone, tablet or computer, and an email address is required. To sign up, visit HCPLonline.org.

The One Maryland One Book program is organized by Maryland Humanities. In addition, Maryland Humanities is the sponsor and co-host of the author tour in conjunction with Harford County Public Library.

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Indesign Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.