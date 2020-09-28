Edgeley Grove Section of Ma & Pa Trail to close weekdays and some Saturdays for repairs from Oct. 5 to Dec. 1

A section of the Ma & Pa Trail is to be closed for a portion of most days for drainage repairs. The closure is expected to last from Oct. 5 to Dec. 1. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Edgeley Grove Section of Ma & Pa Trail to Close Oct. 5 for Improvements

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 25, 2020) – The Edgeley Grove section of the Ma & Pa Trail from Tollgate Road to the Winters Run bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and some Saturdays from October 5 until December 1, 2020.

The closure will allow for improvements to address drainage issues and reduce washouts along this section of the trail. When it’s closed, no one will be allowed on the section, which is about seven-tenths of a mile long.

Which Saturdays the trail will be closed will be determined by each week’s progress. Rain on weekdays could necessitate closing the trail on Saturday to keep the project on schedule.

Harford County government thanks the public for their patience while work is completed to improve the county’s most popular trail.