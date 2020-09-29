Harford County Public Library to feature “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown” author in virtual event Oct. 13 to celebrate Maryland Horse Month

Harford County Public Library will feature author Jennifer S. Kelly, author of “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown,” in a free and open to the public Zoom event at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Jennifer S. Kelly, Author of ‘Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown’

Library’s virtual event on October 13 is part of the Maryland Horse Month celebration

Belcamp, Md., September 29, 2020 — Harford County Public Library will host Jennifer S. Kelly, the author of “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown,” during a virtual event October 13 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Jennifer S. Kelly

The event is free, open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Advanced registration is required at HCPLonline.org/virtualprograms.

October has been proclaimed Maryland Horse Month by Governor Larry Hogan, and Kelly’s event is part of the monthlong celebration at the library. Maryland is home to a vibrant horse community that includes internationally renowned racing, state-of-the-art equestrian facilities as well as beautiful riding trails for all levels.

At the October 13 Zoom event, Kelly will discuss her Sir Barton book and the reasons why she embarked on a multi-year journey to research the life of America’s first Triple Crown winner in an effort to preserve his seminal contribution to horse racing.

Kelly fell in love with horse racing when she read Walter Farley’s “Black Stallion” series as a child and then watched the filly Winning Colors beat the boys in the 1988 Kentucky Derby.

A lifelong reader and writer, she took her love of the written word to the classroom, teaching both first-year composition and technical writing for more than a decade.

She is working on her follow-up book to Sir Barton, “Foxes of Belair,” where she will explore the lives and careers of both Gallant Fox and Omaha, America’s second and third Triple Crown winners owned by Belair Stud in Prince George’s County.

Throughout October in celebration of Maryland Horse Month, Harford County Public Library branches will also be offering horse-themed Book Bundles as well as Take and Make projects (while supplies last). Special horse-themed virtual story times will also be available on the HCPL Universe page beginning October 1.

“Harford County is known as horse country, with so many beautiful horse farms throughout the county,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so pleased to have Jennifer Kelly share the fascinating story of Sir Barton, the first Triple Crown winner. It promises to be a wonderful event full of the rich history of the horse industry. We also invite our customers to check out our other offerings in celebration of Maryland Horse Month–virtual story times, Take and Make projects and Book Bundles.”

