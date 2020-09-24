Harford County Public Library wins graphic design award for its winter reading campaign

Graphic Design USA Inhouse recently recognized the Harford County Public Library for the design of its 2020 Winter Reading Program, “We Love to Read a Latte” branding campaign. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Wins Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award

Library also received an Inhouse Design Award in 2018 for branding campaign

Belcamp, Md., September 24, 2020 — Harford County Public Library was honored with a Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) Inhouse Design Award for the 2020 Winter Reading Program, “We Love to Read a Latte.”

It’s the second GDUSA Inhouse Design Award received by Harford County Public Library. In 2018, the library received the award for its systemwide branding campaign, “Come In, We’re Awesome!”

The GDUSA Inhouse Design Awards honor the work of in-house creative departments in businesses across the country. More than 6,000 entries were received, and the top 10 percent were selected as winners. It is the premier national showcase for in-house graphic design and provides a unique opportunity for design teams to be recognized for the special challenges they face and the value they bring to the institutions they serve.

The 2020 Winter Reading Program, Harford County Public Library’s most successful Winter Reading Program ever, featured many activities that required unique designs including a Harford County Coffee Crawl & Tea Tour, book discussions, various hands-on art projects, including painting and crafts, and more.

“We were thrilled to receive the news that Graphic Design USA selected Harford County Public Library for this very special award in design excellence. It is a wonderful recognition of our talented and creative marketing team under the direction of our Marketing and Communications Director Leslie Greenly Smith,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Graphic Design USA is the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. For more information, visit gdusa.com.

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Indesign Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.