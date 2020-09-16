Harford Transit LINK bus service to reopen Sept. 21 with revised schedule

Harford Transit LINK’s bus service is to reopen Sept. 21 with buses operating 5 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on a revised schedule and with a requirement that all riders wear masks. Here are the details provided:

Harford Transit LINK to Reopen Fixed-Route Bus Service on Modified Schedule Beginning September 21

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 15, 2020) – Harford Transit LINK will reopen its fixed-route bus service on a modified schedule beginning Monday, September 21, with applicable COVID-19 safety measures in effect.

Service hours will be from 5:00 a.m. through 6:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Riders are encouraged to closely review the revised schedules posted on the county website to plan their trips. Buses can also be tracked in real time through the free RouteShout 2.0 app.

All passengers are required to wear face masks in accordance with Gov. Hogan’s executive orders for indoor public spaces. Wheelchairs will be limited to one per vehicle.

Because senior centers are closed statewide, LINK bus service to senior centers remains suspended in Harford County.

For the safety of passengers and drivers, Harford Transit LINK encourages riders to use touch-free and cashless fare payments by downloading the Token Transit app. This free app allows users to purchase and store bus passes on their smartphones.

Existing 12-ride passes will be honored through December 31, 2020; however, there will be no future sales of these passes through Token Transit or paper tickets. Instead, Harford Transit LINK now offers an all-day pass for unlimited fixed-route rides for $3.00 ($1.50 for seniors/persons with disabilities) and a similar five-day pass for $15.00 ($7.50 for seniors/persons with disabilities), through Token Transit only. For more information and to download the free app, click here.

More information about Harford Transit LINK, including COVID-19 health and safety requirements, can be found at www.harfordtransitlink.org.