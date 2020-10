The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company is hosting an Inside Out Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at 2600 Castleton Road in Darlington. The event is to feature gift ideas, crafts, baked goods including apple cakes and apple pies and door prizes. The menu includes pit beef, turkey, ham, chicken salad, hot dogs and soup. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food time to donate to a needy family collection. Rain date for the event is Oct. 10.