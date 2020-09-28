Jennifer Redding named Executive Executive Director of Behavioral Health at UM UCH

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Jennifer Redding, LCSW-C, executive director behavioral health. Here are the details provided:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints Jennifer Redding Executive Director of Behavioral Health

Jennifer Redding

Photo by Juliet Seger/ Photo Jane Studios

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Jennifer Redding, LCSW-C, executive director behavioral health.

In this position, Redding is responsible for providing administrative, financial and clinical oversight for all UM UCH behavioral health services including The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, outpatient/intensive outpatient programs and the inpatient behavioral health unit in addition to consultative and collaborative care programs.

Redding brings more than 20 years of experience in program management, nonprofit leadership and strategic planning and administration, with a focus on mental health and addiction. She is an expert in trauma-informed care across multiple systems.

“We are very fortunate to have Jennifer Redding as executive director of behavioral health. She is an experienced administrator who also has a solid clinical background, two key components needed for this role,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH.

Most recently, Redding was deputy chief of client services for Family and Children’s Services. She has also served as the organization’s director of trauma services/assistant executive director, district director and social worker/therapist. In addition, she is executive director of Harford Counseling, where she provides behavioral health consulting for various agencies including Harford County Department of Social Services and Harford County Public Schools.

Redding holds a Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Randolph-Macon College. In addition, she is a Licensed Certified Social Worker-Clinical as well as an Approved Drug and Alcohol Supervisor and Board Registered and Approved Supervisor in Maryland. She is also a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy.

She is chairperson of the Harford County Trauma Institute and serves on the board of directors of the Harford County Office on Mental Health. She has been president of the Harford County Local Management Board; chairperson of the Cherish the Child Symposium and co-chair of the Harford County Citizens’ Review Board.

Redding has also received the Champion for Children and Youth Award and was presented with a Harford County Office of the County Executive proclamation.