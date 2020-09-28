Local businesses to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

Local businesses and groups are joining the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC) in recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month by displaying posters and offering information to potential victims and wearing purple on Domestic Violence Awareness Day Oct. 22. Here are the details provided by SARC:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Take a stand against domestic violence and help spread awareness about the impacts of domestic violence, and how you can make a difference

Harford Mutual Insurance Company lights up purple to spread awareness and bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (Photo courtesy of SARC)

BEL AIR, Md. (October 2020)—SARC invites the community to come together to take a stand against domestic violence.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC) is calling on the community to help raise awareness for a significant concern throughout Maryland: the rising level of domestic violence. According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men report experiencing some form of Intimate Partner Violence each year. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence reports are already starting to emerge with an increase over 2019. The need for assistance is dire. Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate against race, religion, sexual orientation, culture or status. SARC is calling on the community to take a stand, get involved, and help to end the violence.

According to the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence (MNADV) 29 Marylanders lost their lives to domestic violence. In one day, 702 victims of domestic violence were served in Maryland. The Maryland Court system granted 22,692 Temporary Protective Orders and 10,107 Final Protective Orders in 2019.

It truly takes a community coming together to stop the violence and raise awareness. This October many businesses, restaurants and organizations are once again lending their support and partnering with SARC. They are joining our outreach plan and displaying posters in addition to having critical information available for victims and potential victims. SARC’s Presenting Sponsor of fundraising events, The Harford Mutual Insurance Company, will once again light up in purple to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence. We encourage the community to stand in solidarity with SARC on October 22nd which is Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day, also known as #PurpleThursday, Pictures can be sent to info@sarc-maryland.org or tag SARC Harford County on Facebook.

Since 1978, SARC has provided hope, resources, shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and stalking. Services include a 24 Hour-Helpline, crisis intervention, counseling, legal representation and advocacy, a confidential safe house, and community outreach and education. The SARC Community Educator provides free educational presentations and trainings on boundaries, child abuse prevention, and healthy relationships — even during COVID. Last year alone, SARC provided free and confidential services to over 2,000 women, men and children fleeing the violence in their home, 3214 crisis calls were answered on the 24-hour helpline, 1675 counseling sessions were provided to children and adults, 339 crisis intervention sessions, and 6,038 safe bed nights were provided to victims seeking emergency shelter.

Supporting SARC translates to meaningful assistance to victims and survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual violence and stalking in Harford County – SARC is the only organization providing these types of services in the area.

If you believe a friend or a loved one is experiencing abuse, you can help by breaking the silence. Call the SARC 24-hour helpline at 410-836-8430 if you are in need of help; or visit www.sarc-maryland.org. To inquire about a virtual training, email outreach@sarc-maryland.org.