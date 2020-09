The Harford County government has announced that the section of Grier Nursery Road in Forest Hill that was closed for bridge repairs has now reopened. Here are the details provided:

Repaired bridge deck on Grier Nursery Road in Forest Hill.

(Photo courtesy of the Harford County government.)

Section of Grier Nursery Road Reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 16, 2020) – Grier Nursery Road between Walters Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road in Forest Hill has reopened following completion of bridge deck repairs.

Questions about this project may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.