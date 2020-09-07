Portion of Grier Nursery Road to close Sept. 14 for five days for bridge repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 3, 2020) – Grier Nursery Road between Walters Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road in Forest Hill will close to all through traffic beginning on or about Monday, September 14 for bridge deck repairs. The closure is expected to last five days. School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted through the worksite, which is located between 3246 and 3303 Grier Nursery Road. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437 An online map of this and other planned county road closures is posted on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.