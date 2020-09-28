Portion of McFadden Road in Pylesville to close for two months starting Oct. 5

A portion of McFadden Road in Pylesville is to close approximately two months for bridge repairs starting Oct. 5. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

McFadden Road in Pylesville to Close Oct. 5 for Two Months

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 25, 2020) – McFadden Road between Constitution Road and Harkins Road in Pylesville will close to all through traffic on or about Monday, Oct. 5 for approximately two months. The closure is necessary to complete bridge repairs. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed to cross the bridge.

All motorists who travel on this roadway should make other arrangements. Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of this and other planned county road closures is posted on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.