Registration still available for classes starting today at TwirlTasTix Baton & Releve Dance

By
Stacey
-
0
1

Registration is still open for classes that start today at TwirlTasTix Baton & Releve Dance. Openings are available in the following classes:

Monday Hip Hop Level 1, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. 

Monday PeeWee Baton/Dance/Poms, 5:30 -6:15 p.m. 

Wednesday Baton/Dance/Poms Level 1, 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. 

Sign up TODAY Go To www.twirltastixreleve.com

TwirlTasTix Baton & Releve Dance is run by Bel Air’s Christine Zoll, a champion twirler from Milwaukee, Wisconsin where we both marched with the Daley Debutantes World Champion Parade Corps and Teams. 

For more details, visit the www.twirltastixreleve.com website and Facebook page.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR