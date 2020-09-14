UMMS offers free lunchtime webinar on men’s health Wednesday

The University of Maryland Medical System’s free lunchtime webinar this Wednesday will focus on men’s health issues, exploring why men tend to die at higher rates than women and offering ways to encourage healthier lifestyles. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Medical System Hosting “Let’s Talk About Health” Community Webinar Focusing On Men’s Health

BALTIMORE (September 11, 2020) – Family history impacts one’s health but everyday choices can have a big impact on current and future health. Men tend to not be as proactive as women about regular doctor visits, which often has a direct correlation on their health, explains Jason Federline, DO, a Family Medicine physician with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group.

Dr. Federline is presenting on men’s health issues at a UMMS lunchtime community webinar on Wednesday, September 16th at 12pm as part of the System’s “Let’s Talk About Health” series. The webinar is free, and individuals are asked to register in advance on the UMMS website.

“It’s critical that men and those who care for them focus on their health and well-being. When compared to women, men more likely to defer seeking medical attention for prevention, mental health, and sexual health. Men are also more likely to die prematurely, when compared to women, from preventable illness,” said Dr. Federline.

Among the issues that Dr. Federline will be addressing are:

Why it’s important for men to have regular doctor visits – (Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so checkups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem)

Men are half as likely to see a health care provider for a physical exam as women

Men are dying at higher rates than women for 9 of the top 10 causes of death

Nearly 1 in 3 men say they should be feeling “extremely sick” to see the doctor, a common barrier to seeking health care

Nearly half (48%) of men are diagnosed with at least one chronic condition

Only half of all men older than age 18 meet federal physical activity guidelines for aerobic activity and exercise

21% of men die of all causes between the ages of 15-64 years compared to 12% of women

Men’s earlier mortality and higher rates of illness are due in part to less healthy lifestyles

“Through our free webinars, we are bringing our clinical expertise to communities across Maryland in hopes of offering education about a variety of important health topics,” said Donna Jacobs, Senior Vice President, Government, Regulatory Affairs and Community Health, for UMMS.