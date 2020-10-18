Annual Festival at Bel Air costume contest will be virtual Oct. 31

The annual Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center costume contest is going virtual this year. Participants will use Zoom to show off their costumes from their own homes. Here are the details provided:

BEL AIR, MARYLAND: THE FESTIVAL AT BEL AIR SHOPPING CENTER proudly announces its 32nd ANNUAL FREE HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST, on Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

This will be a VIRTUAL event, FREE TO ALL, using ZOOM Technology, and big cash prizes will be awarded!



“The annual Festival Costume Contest has been a major draw around Harford County and north-eastern Maryland for over thirty years,” says Michael Blum, coordinator of the contest.

“This year, in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we wanted to continue the contest, but needed to make it SAFE. We came up with this way to reach the most people, safely, and have our contest,” Blum adds. “Most people have a smart phone with a camera or a web-cam at home, and that’s all they need,” he says “It’s totally free, and should be a ton of fun!”



To register, just go to www.free-costume-contest.live/festival. Registration is OPEN NOW and ends Friday, October 30th, at 5 pm; the private ZOOM LINK for the contest will be e-mailed to all registrants (this is a security function).

At 11 am on HALLOWEEN SATURDAY, the ZOOM CONTEST begins. Entrants log on with a smartphone or web cam — to show costumed entrants, posing safely at home. Entrants can be solo, or family groups — young and old are welcome; pets, too!



“We love group entrants, kids, movie and TV-show theme costumes, Disney costumes — we love it all! Dogs, cats & fish, too!” adds Blum. “Any and all, so long as they are in costume!”



All registered participants receive valuable coupons from merchants in the Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center. Ten finalists receive a SPECIAL GIFT PACKAGE.

Best of all, accoring to Blum, ZOOM technology allows entrants and participants to VOTE for the Grand Prize winners award prizes of $150, $100 and $75 Gift Certificates to Festival merchants.



“The crowd choosing the winners has been a part of this contest for over 30 years,” says Blum. “We are going to use the ZOOM polling feature to tally the votes,” he adds.

For more information, visit www.free-costume-contest.live/festival or the Festival Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FestivalBelAir/.