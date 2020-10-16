Annual River Sweep cleanup reimagined as a more individual event through Oct. 31

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s annual gathering to clean up roadsides and shorelines was among the many events canceled by the pandemic this spring, but it has been reimagined as a more individual event that continues through Oct. 31. Community members are asked to spend a couple of hours enjoying an outdoors activity while they clean up trash along the way and share their experience on social media. Here are the details provided:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Holds ‘River Sweep Reimagined’

Darlington, Md., October 12, 2020 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is holding “River Sweep Reimagined” now through October 31.

Twenty years ago River Sweep began as a roadside and shoreline cleanup and was held on a Saturday in April in honor of Earth Day. This year’s River Sweep was canceled in the spring because of the pandemic.

To participate in “River Sweep Reimagined,” community members are asked to spend two or more hours, on a day and time convenient for them, strolling, jogging, hiking, biking or paddling in the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway area while removing trash and debris along the way.

Participants are encouraged to take photos of their accomplishments, and report back results. Those who fill out a completion form will receive a reusable drinking straw and cleaning brush set (while supplies last) and will be entered in a drawing to win one of 100 Chick-fil-A gift cards.

Participants are also asked to share photos from their “River Sweep Reimagined” on social media and tag #RiverSweepReimagined.

To sign up to participate in “River Sweep Reimagined,” visit https://www.UpperBayTrails.com/riversweep.html. The website also provides a Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway map, River Sweep waiver form and a safety checklist for individual cleanups. Questions should be sent via email to info@upperbaytrails.com.

“While we cannot gather together for our annual River Sweep cleanup, we can still visit our parks, hike our trails and stroll along our shorelines to remove trash and debris. We salute our volunteers who make a difference by helping to improve our community’s quality of life through conservation, protection and restoration,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “We are grateful to those who are so generous with their time and talents. Many thanks, also, to our sponsors and community partners for supporting the work we do.”

The sponsors of the 2020 “River Sweep Reimagined” are Exelon Generation, Chick-fil-A (Aberdeen and Constant Friendship), Rural Maryland Council, Keep Maryland Beautiful, Maryland Environmental Trust, Town of Port Deposit, Town of Perryville, City of Havre de Grace, Cecil County, Harford County, Forever Maryland, Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

Since 2000, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway has become one of Maryland’s leading conservation organizations. The focus is on the Upper Bay region, working with both the public and private sectors to advocate for the protection and restoration of the area’s natural resources and cultural heritage as well as the creation of a land and water recreational trail system. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.