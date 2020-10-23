Area doctors included in Baltimore Magazine’s “Top Doctors” list

The University of Maryland Medical System has announced that 54 of the more than 300 doctors recognized as “Top Doctors” in the November issue of Baltimore Magazine work at or have privileges at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Here are the details provided:

BALTIMORE (October 22, 2020) – More than 300 individual physicians in 135 specialties and sub-specialties who provide care across University of Maryland Medical System hospitals have been recognized as “Top Doctors” in the November 2020 issue of Baltimore magazine.

Fifty-four are on staff or have privileges at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

The results are based on Baltimore magazine’s annual survey of roughly 14,000 physicians in the Baltimore region who were asked to name the best doctors in more than 130 specialties and subspecialties. Nearly 20,000 names were submitted, and only those who received the highest number of recommendations by their peers made the list, according to the magazine.

Listed by specialty (in alphabetical order), those recognized with an affiliation to UM UCH are Allergy/Immunology, Matthew Mardiney, MD; Breast Surgery, Suliat Nurudeen, MD; Cardiology-Electrophysiology, Brett Roberts, MD, Sudhir Vashist, MD, and Joyce Zeno-Moreira, MD; Cardiology-Interventional: Michael Drossner, MD, Anuj Gupta, MD, and Michael Voss, MD; Cardiology-Interventional and Cardiology-Non-interventional, Amir Najafi, MD, and Ali Tabrizchi, MD; Cardiology-Non-interventional, Vivek Dhruva, DO, and Mitika Maddula, MD; Emergency Medicine, Michael Abraham, MD, and Steven Bentman, MD; Gastroenterology, Eiad Nasser, MD; General Surgery, Scott Steinmetz, MD; and Gynecologic Oncology, Guatam Rao, MD, and Dana Marie Roque, MD.

Also recognized are Hospitalist Medicine, Kapil Sharma, MD; Infectious Disease, Faheem Younus, MD; Intensivists/Critical Care, Madhat Arnouk, MD, and Jason Birnbaum, MD; Intensivists/Critical Care and Pulmonary, Hasan Shakoor, MD; Interventional Radiology, Kevin Jarrell, MD, Margaret Lynch-Nyhar, MD, and John Werner, MD; Nephrology, Veena Acharya, MD, and Elias Ghandour, MD; Nuclear Medicine, Ethan Spiegler, MD; Oral Maxillofacial, Alexander Pazoki, MD, DDS; Orthopedics-General, Raj Yalamanchili, MD; Otolaryngology-Adult General, Katherine Day, MD, and Michael Rodrigues, MD; Pathology, Fadi Habib, MD, and Jeffrey Louis Seiber, MD; Pediatric Cardiology, Alicia Chavez, MD, Peter Gaskin, MD, Deneen Heath, MD, and Geoffrey Rosenthal, MD; Pediatric Hospitalist Medicine, Talia Levy, MD; Pediatric Orthopedics, Joshua Abzug, MD; Prostate Cancer Surgery, Ryan Cleary, MD; and Radiation Oncology, Mark Mishra, MD, Jason Molitoris, MD, and Elizabeth Nichols.

Also named a “Top Doctor” by Baltimore magazine are Spine Surgery, Steven Ludwig, MD; Surgery for Chronic Venous Disease/Varicose Veins and Vascular Surgery, Peter Mackrell, MD, Thoracic Surgery, Whitney Burrows, MD, Gavin Henry, MD, and Shelby Stewart, MD; Urogynecology, Harry Johnson, Jr, MD; Urology, William Dowling, MD; and Vascular Surgery, Carter Freiburg, MD, and Kristian Ulloa, MD.

UMMS hospitals represented include the University of Maryland Medical Center – Downtown Campus, University of Maryland Medical Center – Midtown Campus, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute, and Mount

Washington Pediatric Hospital. More than 150 of the UMMS doctors named are also faculty members at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“We are extremely proud to see so many UMMS physicians recognized for their outstanding work and their dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality, patient and family-centered care. It’s a true affirmation of their talents and experience as well as our focus on delivering the best possible care for our patients,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “Leveraging the size and scale of our statewide health system, we are continuing to transform the way we deliver health care to bring more value to our patients, and their communities and these incredible doctors are on the front lines of that work.”

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president and CEO of UM UCH, said, “My colleagues and I are very proud to see our doctors recognized by their peers for their expertise and dedication to their specialties. They really are ‘top docs.’ We are fortunate to have them as part of our team of experts who are dedicated to meeting the diverse health care needs of Harford County and Northeastern Maryland.”

Details about all of the UMMS physicians named as “Top Doctors” for 2020 can be found on the System’s website at umms.org/topdocs.