The Harford County government is hosting a Halloween Festival at The Grove 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. The event features a 1 p.m. pet costume contest and a 2 p.m. kids’ parade and costume contest. Classic rock guitarist Benny Clough is to perform. The event also includes Doc’s BBQ and RB Grill food trucks and local farm vendors. The Grove is at 3519 Conowingo Road in Street.