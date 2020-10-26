Harford County Public Library to host virtual cooking demo featuring Gertrude’s Restaurant owner John Shields Nov. 12

John Shields, owner of Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art is to demonstrate how to make Broom’s Bloom cheddar and sausage potato puffs and Thelma’s crab and artichoke dip during a virtual cooking demo hosted by the Harford County Public Library Nov. 12. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Virtual Cooking Demo with John Shields

November 12 event will feature how to make two unique appetizers

Belcamp, Md., October 26, 2020 — Harford County Public Library will host a virtual cooking demo with chef, author and television personality John Shields on Thursday, November 12, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event is free, open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Advanced registration is required at https://hcplmd.org/35nEYDg.

During the virtual event, Shields will demonstrate how to make two appetizers: Broom’s Bloom cheddar and sausage potato puffs and Thelma’s crab and artichoke dip. Recipes will be emailed at the time of registration.

Shields is the owner of Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is often called “The Culinary Ambassador of the Chesapeake Bay,” and Shields has written four popular cookbooks on the cuisine of the region.

“We are so fortunate to have John Shields join us for a virtual cooking demonstration. He is a popular author and chef with Harford County Public Library customers,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The two appetizers he will show us how to make are just perfect for a socially distant holiday gathering.”

