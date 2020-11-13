Drive-Thru Greek Festival at Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Dublin Nov. 21 & 22

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Dublin is hosting its second Drive-Thru Greek Festival Nov. 21 and 22 to support the church. They are offering an assortment of traditional grilled and oven-baked Greek foods, desserts and beverages you can order to-go or pre-order online with curbside pickup. Organizers recommend pre-ordering because their first event sold out. Retail items from virtual vendor The Olive and The Bee will also be available. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Check out the online menu to pre-order and schedule a pick up time at https://stsmm.org/greek-food-festival-menu. Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is at 3714 Dublin Road in Darlington. For more information, visit https://stsmm.org/. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Eastern-Orthodox-Church/Sts-Mary-Magdalene-and-Markella-Greek-Orthodox-Church-1378951192432943