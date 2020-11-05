Harford Financial Group’s Jennifer Eyre to join Cambridge Investment Research’s national Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council

Harford Financial Group’s Jennifer Eyre will join a national council focused on diversity and inclusion. Here are the details provided:

Harford Financial Group’s Jennifer Eyre Selected for Cambridge Diversity & Inclusion Council

National council is comprised of financial professionals, administrative staff who will develop diversity and inclusion strategies

Bel Air, Md., November 5, 2020 – Jennifer Eyre, a registered assistant at Harford Financial Group, was selected to join Cambridge Investment Research’s national Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council.

(Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Founded this year, the Diversity & Inclusion Council is comprised of financial professionals and licensed administrative staff from across the country who will collaborate with Cambridge to develop strategies regarding diversity and inclusion.

Eyre will serve a three-year rolling term. The council will begin its work by meeting monthly and then quarterly, with web-based conference calls and a yearly face-to-face meeting, most likely at a Cambridge event. There will also be opportunities for council members to lead and participate in diversity- and inclusion-focused communities and working groups on a particular initiative or topic.

Fifteen people were chosen from numerous applicants across the country to serve on the council. Applicants submitted a three-to-five-minute video introducing themselves, explaining why they want to be a member of the council and sharing ideas about how they could move their firm, Cambridge or the industry forward in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

“My colleagues and I are very proud of Jen being selected as a member of Cambridge’s Diversity & Inclusion Council,” said Adam Freeland, CFP and owner and OSJ branch manager of Harford Financial Group. “We are a firm that wants to make a difference in the lives of our clients and in our community. With Jen’s service on the Diversity & Inclusion Council, she is concretely demonstrating the importance of active community involvement.”

Eyre has worked at Harford Financial Group since 2014 and earned her Series 7 license soon after. As a registered assistant, she helps to manage client interactions by working with advisors and their books of business, establishes relationships and works collaboratively with her colleagues to provide the best client experience.

She joined Harford Financial Group after 10 years in the mortgage continuing education field at TrainingPro. She worked her way up the ranks and ultimately became compliance director. While at TrainingPro, she learned about business operations, multidepartment collaboration and team leadership.

Eyre holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Maryland University College.

Outside the office, Eyre has a great interest in children’s literature and is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. She has attended numerous conferences and workshops that not only speak to the craft of writing but the importance of inclusivity and diversity in children’s literature.

Harford Financial Group specializes in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.