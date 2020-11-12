Liriodendron Mansion exhibit “The Last Eight Months: Seven Artists” has been postponed due to coronavirus closures

Piano Man by Greg Fletcher is one of the works featured in the Liriodendron Mansion’s new exhibit.

Update 11/13: Due to the closure of Harford County-owned facilities announced on November 12, the exhibit opening scheduled for November 15 at the Liriodendron Mansion has been postponed. A rescheduled opening date will be announced later.

The Liriodendron Mansion will feature works of art that depict these past eight months of pandemic, unrest and political upheaval in an exhibit that opens Nov. 15. Here are the details provided:

New exhibit at the Liriodendron Mansion features works inspired by the last eight months

(Bel Air, Maryland – November 9, 2020) The Liriodendron Foundation is excited to announce the opening of its new exhibit on Sunday, November 15 . “The Last Eight Months: Seven Artists” features works created during a time of global pandemic, great social unrest, and political upheaval.

Featuring 50 pieces, the exhibit explores how quarantine, social distancing, and uncertainty affected each of the seven artists in unique and personal ways – both subtle and profound.

The work includes COVID-19 masks, photographs, graphite drawings, oil paintings, acrylics, pen drawings, and gouache and charcoal medium. Featured artists are Pamela Betts, Jenny Campbell, Greg Fletcher, Jennifer Hogan, Leslie Schwing, Jo Ann Van Dyke-Marion, and Sarah Wilde.

The exhibit opens on Sunday, November 15 from 11 am to 3 pm, and is on view on Wednesdays from 1 to 5 pm and on Sundays in December from 11 am to 2 pm at the Liriodendron Mansion at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air.



The Liriodendron Mansion, built in 1898 as the summer home of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly – one of the founding physicians of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital – is on the National Register of Historic Places. As such, the 2nd floor gallery space has limited access.

Admission to the Liriodendron gallery is always free.

For additional information, visit liriodendron.com, or contact info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424.